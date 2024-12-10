XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 31,363 WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 980,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,887,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,905,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 250,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 105,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 14,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $487,706.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,859.97. The trade was a 35.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $194,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,686 shares in the company, valued at $5,833,263.42. The trade was a 3.46 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $728,750. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSC. Barclays lowered their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Baird R W lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.98.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $601.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Articles

