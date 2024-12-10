XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,085 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in DXC Technology by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DXC opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.21. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

In other news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $53,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,652.02. The trade was a 2.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

