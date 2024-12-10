XTX Topco Ltd Buys 8,981 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 39.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the second quarter valued at $121,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 0.7 %

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $46.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $53.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average is $46.06.

John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.352 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.95%.

Insider Activity at John Wiley & Sons

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $114,532.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,602.98. This trade represents a 20.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.