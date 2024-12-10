XTX Topco Ltd Has $1.24 Million Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $45,765.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,390.84. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

SSD stock opened at $186.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.77 and its 200-day moving average is $179.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.42 and a 1 year high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.19). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $587.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 14.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

