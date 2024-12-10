XTX Topco Ltd Sells 37,836 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,836 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 102.8% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38,015 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,400. This represents a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average is $28.36.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 227.03%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.92.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

