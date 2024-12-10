XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 58.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 1,707.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 300.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $25.50 to $29.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Li Auto from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

Li Auto Trading Up 8.0 %

Li Auto stock opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.79.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.