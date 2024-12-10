Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $2.42 Million Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 371.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,112 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,286 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 28.4% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,013,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,908,000 after acquiring an additional 666,681 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 347.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 753,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,213,000 after acquiring an additional 584,800 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the third quarter valued at about $15,610,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 52.3% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,307,000 after acquiring an additional 446,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Five9 by 38.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,457,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,257,000 after acquiring an additional 406,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $139,611.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,872.60. The trade was a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $171,961.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,846,983.30. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,004 shares of company stock worth $1,209,279. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Five9 from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Five9 from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Five9 from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Five9 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -83.20, a P/E/G ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

