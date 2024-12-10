Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Increases Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,536 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Hims & Hers Health worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth $5,531,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 17.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth $6,790,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.13 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $401.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Chi sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $68,932.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,821.32. This represents a 1.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 45,767 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $747,375.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,354.95. This trade represents a 40.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 974,495 shares of company stock valued at $22,548,139 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Further Reading

