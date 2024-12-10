Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $2.23 Million in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 45,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at $338,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 102,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 44,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.9 %

CPB stock opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.18.

Campbell Soup Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.87%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

