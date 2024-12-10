Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $3.19 Million in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 118.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

TXRH stock opened at $192.42 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.81 and a fifty-two week high of $206.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $119,352.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,071.12. The trade was a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $303,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,332.92. This represents a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $206.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.09.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

