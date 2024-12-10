Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 88,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,880,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,832,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $10,559,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 255.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOC. StockNews.com lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

