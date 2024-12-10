Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 20,212 Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XMHQ. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $107.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $83.86 and a 52-week high of $110.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.47.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

