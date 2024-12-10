Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 110,606 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 110,606 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $112.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $496.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.47.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

