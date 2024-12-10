Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $2.52 Million Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 102,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Coupang by 438.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Coupang by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Coupang by 330.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Coupang by 438.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coupang alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bom Kim sold 15,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $344,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,940,000. The trade was a 88.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 687,700 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.08 per share, with a total value of $16,559,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,726,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,652,265.84. This represents a 1.32 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CPNG shares. CLSA raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Coupang from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPNG

Coupang Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:CPNG opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 215.12 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $26.91.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Coupang’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.