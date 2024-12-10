Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.52, but opened at $7.30. Yext shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 573,036 shares traded.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Yext from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Yext from $5.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Yext in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $914.63 million, a P/E ratio of -141.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14.

In other news, Director Seth H. Waugh acquired 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $216,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,777.50. This represents a 27.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 137.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 137,921 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yext by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,384,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 38,305 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Yext by 370.2% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 378,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 297,938 shares during the period. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its stake in Yext by 133.3% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,532,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

