Zacks Investment Management Acquires New Shares in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 92,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.05% of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JHPI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 490,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 72,344 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JHPI opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.83. John Hancock Preferred Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $23.49.

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (JHPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by primarily investing in preferred securities in the US market. JHPI was launched on Dec 14, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

