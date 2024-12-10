Zacks Investment Management Buys New Stake in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RBB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 13.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $410.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.96. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.49 and a twelve month high of $25.30.

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.17 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 14.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

In other RBB Bancorp news, CEO David Richard Morris sold 9,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $224,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at $938,900.58. The trade was a 19.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary Fan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $281,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

