Zacks Investment Management Makes New $836,000 Investment in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 195.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,485,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 212.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 16,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti cut SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

SPX Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $158.80 on Tuesday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.87 and a 12 month high of $183.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.02 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

