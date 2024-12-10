Zacks Investment Management Purchases 7,869 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 384.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 771,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 611,991 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 22,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

