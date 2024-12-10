Zacks Investment Management Takes $931,000 Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,569 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 171.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

AEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $49,061.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Sable sold 18,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $405,976.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,406.24. This trade represents a 31.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,050,702 shares of company stock worth $21,148,718 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

