10,104 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Acquired by Chiron Investment Management LLC

Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth $112,749,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 705,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 77,253 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.6% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,736,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,415,000 after purchasing an additional 293,221 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 41.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 90,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 29.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,324,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138,475 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

OWL opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average of $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.97, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $25.03.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $600.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.93 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 19.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OWL shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

