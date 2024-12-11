12,892 Shares in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Axonics by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Axonics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Axonics by 12.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kari Leigh Keese sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total value of $205,523.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,526.42. The trade was a 6.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Axonics

Axonics Stock Performance

Shares of AXNX opened at $70.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.50 and its 200 day moving average is $69.02. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.09 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -591.45 and a beta of 0.82.

About Axonics

(Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.