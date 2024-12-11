1,331 Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Acquired by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 28.2% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 15,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 190,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 119.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,289,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,944,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,275. This represents a 10.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $306,450.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,579.45. This trade represents a 16.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,459 shares of company stock worth $2,136,277 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.11.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $182.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

