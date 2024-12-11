13,944 Shares in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRN. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the second quarter worth $78,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the third quarter worth $86,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Stride by 45.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Stride by 24.2% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in Stride during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.
Stride Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $106.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.23. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.81 and a 1-year high of $112.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Todd Goldthwaite sold 8,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $734,883.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,058 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,209.32. This represents a 8.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stride from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stride from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Stride from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Stride from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.17.
Stride Profile
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.
