144,122 Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 144,122 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,349,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 300.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 52,311 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Logan Green sold 10,919 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $188,352.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 314,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,424,987. This trade represents a 3.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $27,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 929,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,523,502.16. This represents a 0.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,909 shares of company stock valued at $505,686 in the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lyft from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.77.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -101.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.09. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

