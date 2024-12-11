17,950 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Acquired by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 79.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,723,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,006 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3,065.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,983,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000,000 after buying an additional 1,920,439 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,934,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,041,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 44.4% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,466,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,320 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.48, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.05. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.29 and a twelve month high of $159.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 75,500 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.93 per share, for a total transaction of $4,902,215.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 310,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,128,300. This represents a 32.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $743,259.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,045,982.88. This represents a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

