24,798 Shares in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Purchased by Asset Allocation Strategies LLC

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $799,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,028,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,191,000 after purchasing an additional 34,070 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 11,919 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $374,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDE opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $33.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average of $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

