2,778 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Acquired by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 39,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,700,000 after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 88.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,116,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,600,733,000 after purchasing an additional 272,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total transaction of $1,703,818.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,839.40. The trade was a 30.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total transaction of $3,434,178.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,263,244.80. This trade represents a 27.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,303,829. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $703.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $691.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $704.88.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $677.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $664.54 and a 200-day moving average of $592.42. The company has a market cap of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $435.77 and a 52 week high of $712.42.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

