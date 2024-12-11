3,851 Shares in Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Purchased by Brophy Wealth Management LLC

Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Sempra during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Sempra by 250.0% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Sempra during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sempra during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 180.4% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Performance

SRE stock opened at $88.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.89. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $66.40 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sempra’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 23,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $2,207,443.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,677.10. This represents a 67.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SRE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.91.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

