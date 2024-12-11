4,000 Shares in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 80,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1,709.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TPX shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $55.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.12. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $58.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 108.66%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

