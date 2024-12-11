4,044 Shares in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Purchased by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDMY. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 27.9% in the second quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 3,725,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,154,000 after purchasing an additional 811,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Udemy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,330,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after buying an additional 36,380 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Udemy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 944,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Udemy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 27,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Udemy by 939.8% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 366,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 331,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $87,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,304,679.06. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Eren Bali sold 35,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $319,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,225,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,029,788. The trade was a 1.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,518 shares of company stock worth $491,762 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UDMY opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.14. Udemy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $16.01. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.91.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $195.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

UDMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Udemy from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Udemy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Udemy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

