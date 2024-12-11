4,054 Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCN. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

FTI Consulting stock opened at $202.03 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.93 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.21). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCN shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

