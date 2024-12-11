4,818 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Purchased by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $61.40 and a 12 month high of $72.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.25 and its 200 day moving average is $68.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

