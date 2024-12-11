67,286 Shares in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 21.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,040,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 356,069 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 46.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 157,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 49,871 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 153.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 54,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,843,000. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE TAK opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.51. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $15.08.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

