697 Shares in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 136.8% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 459,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,893,000 after acquiring an additional 265,205 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 32,425.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 404,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,102,000 after purchasing an additional 403,701 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30,079.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 301,394 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 253,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,847,000 after buying an additional 56,966 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 245,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,741,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 target price on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.00.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $367.30 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $212.05 and a 12-month high of $393.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $148,134.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,997.65. This trade represents a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

