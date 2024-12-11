72,958 Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 885,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 38,559 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,836,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,338,000 after purchasing an additional 63,999 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Ares Capital by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 222,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 44,548 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 32.5% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 52,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG boosted its position in Ares Capital by 21.2% during the third quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,787,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,428,000 after buying an additional 312,255 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.11.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 53.71% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ares Capital

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.