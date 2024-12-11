8,748 Shares in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5,708.3% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 350.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BAB opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $28.12.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

