AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAON shares. Sidoti cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Baird R W upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Get AAON alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AAON

AAON Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAON opened at $129.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.94. AAON has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $144.07.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $327.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.80 million. AAON had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that AAON will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AAON news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 4,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total transaction of $654,078.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,490.14. This represents a 49.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $4,621,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,488,868.85. This represents a 35.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,967 shares of company stock valued at $6,961,357 in the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of AAON by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 13,964 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,135,000 after buying an additional 24,384 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 2nd quarter worth $14,569,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of AAON by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,414,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AAON by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AAON

(Get Free Report

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.