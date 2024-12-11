Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

AOD stock remained flat at $8.66 on Wednesday. 279,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,283. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $9.14.

