Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 26.1% per year over the last three years.
Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
AEF traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,867. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84.
About Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund
Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.
