Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Lifted by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its stake in Accenture by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 11.2% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 34,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,148,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Valued Retirements Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Accenture from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.16, for a total value of $3,385,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,645,075.84. This represents a 30.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,866,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,566,411.32. The trade was a 22.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,298 shares of company stock worth $13,372,661. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $362.98 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $360.26 and its 200-day moving average is $333.42.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.79%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.