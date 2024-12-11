Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,934 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $72,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 64.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.3% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $122.96 on Wednesday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $85.94 and a 1 year high of $136.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.32.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.63.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $1,539,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,476,034.52. The trade was a 8.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,257. This trade represents a 18.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

