Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.950-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6 billion-$5.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.7 billion. Adobe also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 20.200-20.500 EPS.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $549.93. 5,564,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $523.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.79.

In related news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $18,110,950. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total value of $232,525.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at $8,763,437.76. This trade represents a 2.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,793 shares of company stock worth $18,069,669 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

