Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $124.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.43.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $116.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 102.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.47. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $120.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $111,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,878.24. The trade was a 16.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 200.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 68.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

