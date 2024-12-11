Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Hobbs Group Advisors LLC

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,035 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,597,337,000 after acquiring an additional 441,924 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,795,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,904,323,000 after buying an additional 644,039 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,195,000,000 after buying an additional 1,565,083 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,310,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,159,039,000 after buying an additional 188,580 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.36.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.4 %

AMD stock opened at $127.74 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.82 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $207.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. This trade represents a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,036 shares of company stock valued at $28,165,821 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

