Advisory Resource Group Purchases 2,951 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 2,208.3% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 10,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $494,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 95,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,996,000 after buying an additional 13,028 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 939,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,748,000 after acquiring an additional 54,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 52.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.32. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.44 and a 52-week high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.05.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIG. UBS Group increased their price objective on American International Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on American International Group from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Get Our Latest Report on AIG

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.