Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on AFLYY. Barclays upgraded Air France-KLM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Air France-KLM from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Air France-KLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:AFLYY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 65,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,854. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.63.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

