Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on AFLYY. Barclays upgraded Air France-KLM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Air France-KLM from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Air France-KLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air France-KLM
Air France-KLM Stock Performance
Air France-KLM Company Profile
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Air France-KLM
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.