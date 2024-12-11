Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $162.01 and last traded at $163.10. Approximately 2,195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 3,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.81.

Airbus Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.38.

About Airbus

(Get Free Report)

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.