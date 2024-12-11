Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $162.01 and last traded at $163.10. Approximately 2,195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 3,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.81.
Airbus Stock Down 0.4 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.38.
About Airbus
Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Airbus
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Survey Reveals: Which States Saw the Biggest Investment Gains in 2024?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Amazon’s Healthcare Gamble: A New Era of Medical Disruption
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Semiconductor Giant Synopsys Slides 14% — Time to Take Notice
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.