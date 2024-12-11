Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Short Interest Down 98.6% in November

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the November 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Aker ASA Stock Performance
AKAAF stock traded up $3.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.65. Aker ASA has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.50.
About Aker ASA
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aker ASA
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Aker ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.