Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Short Interest Down 98.6% in November

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the November 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Aker ASA Stock Performance

AKAAF stock traded up $3.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.65. Aker ASA has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.50.

About Aker ASA

Aker ASA operates as an industrial investment company in Norway, the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. It harvests, develops, markets, and sells krill-based ingredients and products, such as Superba Krill Oil, a phospholipid-based omega-3 dietary supplement, and Kori, an omega-3 supplement for consumers; QRILL Aqua, an ingredient for the aquaculture industry; and QRILL Pet, an omega-3 ingredient for pet food.

