Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) COO Sells $96,273.00 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) COO Sebastian Burzacchi sold 8,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $96,273.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,867.70. This trade represents a 3.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ALHC stock opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 108.69% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $692.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 31.8% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,901,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,788 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 94.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,104,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,279,000 after buying an additional 1,507,759 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $3,782,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 16.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,565,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $1,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALHC shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens raised Alignment Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.44.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

